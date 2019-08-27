Henninger leads Sailors through first few golf tournaments

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In his first two appearances in golf tournaments this season, Steamboat Springs senior Tommy Henninger cracked the top 10.

At the Black Canyon Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 21, he tied for eighth with 79 strokes. The next day, at the Cobble Creek Invite, he tied for seventh, slashing four strokes off his score to finish the day with a 75.

The Sailors took sixth as a team at Black Canyon and 11th at Cobble Creek. The team combined to earn 11th again on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Grand Junction Tiger Invitational.

Junior Beck Kuhlman paced the Sailors in Grand Junction, finishing 18th with 81 strokes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Kuhlman stumbled, taking 31st with an 89, 18 strokes over par at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Freshman Jeremy Nolting led the Sailors, recording an 85, good for 24th overall.

In the team standings, Steamboat finished 11th with a total of 265 strokes,

Warrior Invitational at Tiara Rado

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Team scores: 1, Montrose 226. 2, Durango 231. 3, Fruita-Monument 236. 4, Montezuma Cortez 240. 5, Battle Mountain 242. 6, Eagle Valley 250. 7, Moffat County 281. 8, Palisade 258. 9, Central Grand Junction 260. 11, Steamboat Springs 265. 11, Grand Junction 272. 12, Ouray 344.

Individual top 10: 1, Micah Stangebye, Motrose, 72. 2, Jordan Jennings, Motrose, 72. 3, Levi Tichi, Durango, 73. 4, Josh Stouder, Fruita-Monument, 74. 5, Thayer Plewe, Montezuma Cortez, 75. 6, Anthony Flint, Durango, 76. 7, Gunther Solvedt, Eagle Valley, 77. 7, Van Bullock, Eagle Valley, 77. 9, PJ Kessenich, Battle Mountain 78. 9, Blake Keetch, Montezuma Cortez, 78.

Other Steamboat finishers: 24, Jeremy Nolting 85. 31, Beck Kuhlman 89. 36, Spencer Romig 91. 43, Jack Becker 94. 47, Jack Colfer 97.

Grand Junction Tiger Invitational

Monday, Aug. 26

Team scores: 1, Montrose 221. 2, Fruita-Monument 226. 3, Grand Junction 235. 3, Durango 235. 5, Montezuma Cortez 240. 6, Gunnison. 7, Basalt 245. 8, Central Grand Junction 247. 9, Coal Ridge 251. 10, Palisade 253. 11, Steamboat Springs 254. 12, Summit 262. 13, Delta 272. 13, Meeker 272. 15, Eagle Valley 293. 16, Moffat County 294.

Individual top 10: 1, Micah Stangebye, Montrose, 70. 2, Carson Kerr, Grand Junction, 71. 3, Jordan Jennings, Montrose, 72. 4, Brayden Kelley, Fruita-Monument, 74. 5, Josh Stouder, Fruita-Monument 75. 5, Levi Tichi, Durango, 75. 5, Ryley Cibula, Summit, 75. 8, Blake Keetch, Montezuma Cortez, 76. 9, Kade Hayward, Fruita-Monument 77. 10, Austin Gerber, 78. 10, Blake Exelbert, Basalt, 78.

Other Steamboat finishers: 18, Beck Kuhlman 81. 35, Spencer Romig 86. 39, Jeremy Nolting 87. 63, Jack Becker 98. 76, Jack Colfer 115.

Cobble Creek Invitational

Thursday, Aug. 22

Team scores: 1, Montrose 211. 2, Durango 223. 3, Palisade 235. 4, Aspen 241. 5 Gunnison 242. 6, Fruita-Monument 243. 6, Grand Junction 243. 8, Eagle 246. 9, Basalt 250. 10, Rifle 251. 11, Steamboat Springs 253. 12, Pagosa Springs 254. 13, Central Grand Junction 256. 14, Coal Ridge 261. 15, Ouray 309. 16, Cedaredge 274. 17, Vail Mountain 283.

Individual top 10: 1, Micah Stangebye, Montrose, 67. 2, Jordan Jennings, Montrose, 69. 3, Levi Tichi, Durango, 73. 4, Luke Ford, Durango, 74. 4, Kade Hayward, Fruita-Monument, 74. 4, Carson Kerr, 74. 7, Dalton Huckins 75. 7, Ryan Lords 75. 7, Nathan Smith, Pagosa Springs, 75. 7, Tommy Henninger, Steamboat Springs, 75. 7, Logan Woll, Palisade, 75.

Other Steamboat finishers: 57, Colin Kagan 89. 57, Jack Thompson 89. 57, Caleb Anderson 89. 65, Travis Seitz 91.

Black Canyon Invitational

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Team scores: 1, Durango 231. 2, Aspen 246. 2, Gunnison 246. 4, Basalt 249. 5, Rifle 250. 6, Steamboat Springs 252. 7, Montrose 253. 7, Eagle Valley 253. 9, Pagosa Springs 255. 10, Buena Vista 265. 12, Cedaredge 279. 13, Ouray 282. 14, Vail Mountain 296.

Individual top 10: 1, Nathan Smith, Pagosa Springs, 75. 1, Ethan Whidden, Durango, 75. 1, Lucas Lee, Aspen, 75. 4, Atley Harris, Delta, 76. 5, Blake Exelbert, Basalt, 77. 5, Anthony Flint, Durango, 77. 7, Cannon Wall, Rifle, 78. 8, Levi Tichi, Durango, 79. 8, Chandler Smethers, Buena Vista, 79. 8, Tommy Henninger, Steamboat Springs, 79.

Other Steamboat finishers: 23, Colin Kagan 86. 28, Jack Thompson 87. 33, Caleb Anderson 89. 39, Travis Seitz 91.