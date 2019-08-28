Henninger earns second at Rifle

RIFLE — With a 79 on the day, Steamboat Springs senior Tommy Henninger finished second at the Rifle Bears Invitational at Rifle Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Henninger was one stroke off of leader Wolfgang Smith out of Rifle who shot for 78, six strokes over par. The Bears won the day with a team total of 256. The Sailors earned fourth with a combined 263.

Sophomore Travis Seitz also cracked the top 10, taking sixth with an 85. Freshman Charlie Thompson was two swings out of the top 10, landing in 13th with an 89.

Senior Caleb Anderson earned 31st, senior Jack Thompson took 37th and freshman Colin Kagan finished 51st.

Rifle Bears Invitational at Rifle Creek

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Team scores: 1, Rifle 256. 2, Summit 260. 2, Coal Ridge 260. 4, Steamboat Springs 263. 5, Eagle Valley 264. 6, Battle Mountain 271. 7, Meeker 281. 8, Cederedge 286. 9, Ouray 215. 10, Moffat County 290. 11, Delta 309.

Individual top 10: 1, Wolfgang Smith, Rifle, 78. 2, Tommy Henninger, Steamboat Springs, 79. 3, Ryan Kotz, Coal Ridge, 81. 4, Gunther Solvedt, Eagle Valley, 82. 5, Jackson True, Summit, 84. 6, Travis Seitz, Steamboat Springs, 85. 7, Freddy Aalto, Eagle Valley, 86. 7, David Andujo, Moffat County, 86. 7, Zach Carleton, Summit, 86. 10, PJ Kessenich, Battle Mountain, 87. 10, Ryley Cibula, Summit, 87.

Other Steamboat finishers: 13, Charlie Thompson 89. 31, Caleb Anderson 97. 37, Jack Thompson 99. 51, Colin Kagan 111.

