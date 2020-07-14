Helping woman in labor: The Record for Monday, July 13, 2020

Monday, July 13, 2020

1:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at a condominium complex in the 2700 block of Village Drive.

2:55 a.m. Police received a report of a suspicious incident in the 500 block of Bearview Court.

4:36 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District medics were called to assist a woman in labor in the 200 block of Bell Avenue in Oak Creek. By the time they arrived, the woman already had given birth, and everything was OK.

9:04 a.m. Police were called about a theft in the 2500 block of Elk River Road.

10:58 a.m. Police received a report of someone trespassing at a construction business in the 3500 block of Duckels Court.

12:11 p.m. Police were called to mediate a fight at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

4:02 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of lightning that struck a tree on Buffalo Pass. Firefighters cut down the tree and ensured the strike did not start any fires.

6:27 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft at a golf course in the 34800 block of U.S. Highway 40.

