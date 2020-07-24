Helping businesses find the right “spin” since 1993

305 Spin founder John Moore has called Steamboat home since 2018. He’s excited to focus some of his agency’s efforts on helping community businesses. 305 Spin is a sponsor of Tour de Steamboat and SBT GRVL.

In a time of economic uncertainty for so many business owners, there’s one goal that stands out as universal: the need to stand out.

That’s what has driven John Moore, owner of the digital marketing firm 305 Spin, since he opened his business in the early 1990s. He’s been helping local, regional and national companies stand out among crowded marketplaces ever since.

“We are here and we can help local businesses figure out their marketing strategies,” Moore said. “Even in times like these, there are ways to be as efficient as possible with marketing dollars.”

Helping businesses leap forward

305 Spin provides services such as programming, web application development, website design, and search engine marketing. Coming up on its 27th anniversary this month, and its sixth year in Steamboat, Moore is excited about an effort to offer its services to smaller, community-focused businesses.

Moore, a member of the Steamboat Springs Chamber marketing committee, points toward successes such as the recent Fourth of July parade. Rather than cancel the event due to the pandemic, plans were adjusted to provide a safe, fun event.

“You have to make something work — that’s what we’re about at 305 Spin right now,” he said. “You’ve got to get to that next step where you can take a leap forward. The pandemic has caused some changes in consumer behavior, and has also necessitated that businesses get creative in order to continue their success.”

For example, Moore helped Barn Village HOA develop an online reservation system for its pool mitigation protocol, to follow the regulations put in place as a precaution due to Covid-19. Other businesses needed to quickly develop online ordering systems when restaurants were closed to indoor dining.

Besides helping with creative and fast solutions for businesses, 305 Spin works with many clients as a one-stop shop for internet-related marketing services. When you can utilize one resource for everything from website design, hosting, search engine optimization (SEO), application development and more, it simply equates to efficiency.

“Your online presence should be your main face forward as a business,” Moore said.

That’s how the agency helps businesses “spin” their messaging — by helping them position themselves in a way that showcases exactly what they offer.

“In these times, we’ve got to be realistic with our resources and make the most of those resources,” Moore said. “We want to help businesses get back to feeling the glass is half-full.”

305 Spin opened its Steamboat office in 2014.

The importance of an internet presence

The internet, when leveraged properly, is a tool that helps businesses build their brands and grow sales. Without an internet presence, many businesses face grueling uphill battles to succeed.

“Whether it’s a website, social media, search engine marketing or something else, a business can lean on us to provide the resources to make all of that work,” Moore said. “Or we can help them put processes in place and simply offer consultation when needed. In the end, it’s really about being consistent. When you represent your brand, you can’t just have a big hot flash and then just disappear. You have to be consistent.”

Moots, a handcrafted bicycle manufacturing company in Steamboat since 1981, uses 305 Spin for SEO and to host its website. Jon Cariveau, spokesperson for Moots, said with website use up all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential that the Moots website is running smoothly and capturing potential customers.

“By using a local web host (305 Spin), it allows us to reach them any time of day if an issue comes up,” Cariveau said. “In this day and age, our website is our most important first contact with possible customers.”

Digital marketing also allows Moots to track its efforts. They can target specific groups of internet users most likely to buy their products, and even drill down into specific habits and regions to gain consumers’ attention.

“John and his staff (at 305 Spin) are very easy to work with,” Cariveau said, “and often we have in-person sessions to make sure we are getting the most out of their services.”