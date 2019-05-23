Help make decisions about Routt National Forest by applying to serve on Recreation Roundtable

A hiker walks down the Hot Springs trail near Mad Creek in Routt National Forest.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The U.S. Forest Service hopes the Routt Recreation Roundtable, a group representing a variety of forest users from ranchers to mountain bikers, will serve as a sounding board for projects and management decisions in Routt National Forest.

The city of Steamboat Springs has funded the continuation of the roundtable under facilitation from the Keystone Policy Group after the conclusion of roundtable discussions on the Mad Rabbit trails proposal.

Now, the roundtable has opened applications to represent one of 16 stakeholder groups who have interest in Routt National Forest. A steering committee made up of city, county, Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Forest Service staff will select applicants to serve on the Roundtable.

Hahns Peak Bears Ears Ranger District Recreation Specialist Kent Foster said as the roundtable to continues to meet, it can help land managers tackle other management issues, such as how to address the concerns emerging as Buffalo Pass sees greater use and the idea of fee stations at trailheads. It’ll serve as a way to identify problems and work through issues collectively and hopefully, more ideas to approach those problems from roundtable members.

“The benefit of the roundtable, too, is just having that dialogue (between) the different groups,” Foster said. “It’s so easy when we’re within one group to not seeing the other perspective — just having a more holistic perspective is great.”

Keystone, land managers and the initial roundtable members have identified 16 stakeholder groups. Each group will have one designated seat at the new roundtable in addition to five at-large seats for a total of 21 representatives. The stakeholder groups are:

Adaptive users

Economic and community development

Equestrian

Hunting and fishing

Mountain biking

Natural resource and environmental advocacy

Quiet use and hiking

Ranching and farming

Recreational boating

Road biking

Special use permit holder

Summer motorized

Trail running

Wildlife conservation

Winter motorized

Winter non-motorized

To apply, download an application at keystone.org/RRR. Those selected are expected to attend a monthly two- to three-hour meeting. After initial meetings, the group will meet quarterly. Members of the roundtable are also expected to follow principles and ground rules laid out in the roundtable’s charter.

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.