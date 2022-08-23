Help for residents to get their Colorado tax rebates available in Yampa Valley

Tax-a-thons are being hosted across the state for those who have not already filed 2021 tax returns including traditional non-filers such as low-income earners, seniors, college students and adult dependents.

Under the law, Colorado residents who file their state tax returns by Oct. 17 will get a check in the mail for at least $750 in December 2022. Additionally, AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be in the Yampa Valley to provide free, in person IRS-certified assistance from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3.

Help will be offered at the Steamboat Springs Community Center at 1605 Lincoln Ave. No appointments are necessary.

To qualify for the TABOR refund, individuals must be 18 years old before Dec. 31, 2021, a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year and filed a state income tax return for 2021. Those receiving help should bring a photo ID, social security card or picture of it, and any tax documents such as W2s or 1099s

If a couple is filing jointly, both parties must be present to sign completed tax returns. For more, getyourrefund.org and GetAheadColorado.org. Contact a local volunteer by calling 970-736-7080 or emailing nwtaxaide@gmail.com .