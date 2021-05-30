Helicopter on the road: The Record for Saturday, May 29

Saturday, May 29, 2021

8:27 a.m. Someone called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to report what they thought looked like suspicious activity near the railroad tracks on 13th Street. The caller said they thought someone might have been stealing lumber. Officers pulled over one vehicle fitting the description, but it did not have any lumber in it.

9:03 a.m. Steamboat officers were called about a bike thought to be stolen near the 2700 block of Village Drive. The bike was locked together with others, but only the one bike was missing. Officers took a report.

11:42 a.m. Officers responded near the 2500 block of Cattle Kate Circle to reports of a raccoon trapped in a dumpster. A wildlife officer arrived and set the raccoon free.

12:32 p.m. Officers were called about damage to a car in the parking lot of Steamboat Springs High School shortly after graduation. The car had damage from an unknown vehicle that was no longer in the area. Officers took a report.

3:43 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the corner of Routt County Road 129 and Cottonwood Street, north of Clark. A person had suffered serious injuries after exiting a vehicle while it was moving. Classic Air was called in to airlift the person and landed on C.R. 129 just south of Clark, meeting an ambulance there and halting traffic.

7:59 p.m. Officers responded behind Ore House Plaza, where a young bear, unfazed by the presence of humans, was hanging out. After attempts to scare the bear away with other means, officers shot the bear with a less lethal projectile. After hiding in a tree for a few minutes, the bear ran off.

