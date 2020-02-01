Heintz joins Wells Fargo Advisors

Heintz

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Selina Heintz has joined the Steamboat Springs branch of Wells Fargo Advisors as a client associate with the Sturges Cusenbary Private Wealth Management team. She works with senior financial advisors Laura Cusenbary and Dan Sturges and their clients.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, she served as general manager at the Home Ranch in Clark.

“Selina’s experience, along with her dedication to meeting client needs, makes her a valued asset to the Wells Fargo Advisors team, and she will maintain our high standards for exceptional service to our clients,” Cusenbary said in a news release.

Heintz graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in animal science and has 13 years of experience in client services. She is a fourth-generation Routt Countian and lives in North Routt with her husband, Eric, and their two children. She enjoys skiing, biking, hiking, horseback riding and camping.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I join the esteemed team at Wells Fargo Advisors in Steamboat,” Heintz said in a news release. “I look forward to dedicating my efforts to the continued success of our clients.”

Heintz will be located in the downtown Steamboat Springs Wells Fargo Advisors office on Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.