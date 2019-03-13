Heeling Friends recruiting new teams

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Since 1998, Heeling Friends has trained more than 458 teams to provide animal-assisted therapy services, and now the nonprofit organization is seeking new pet and partner teams. Those interested in volunteering should plan to attend recruitment sessions, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 and 20 at Strawberry Park Elementary School. The cost is $20 for both nights.

Teams regularly visit the hospital, extended care and rehabilitation centers as well as special treatment facilities, developmental and disabled residential centers and retirement homes, educational institutions, the library and Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Visit heelingfriends.org or call 970-367-7410 for more information.