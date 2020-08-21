Heavy breathing on the other line: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020

2:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at Fifth and Yampa streets.

10:28 a.m. Police received a report of people smoking marijuana at the Howelsen Skate Park. The smokers were gone by the time officers arrived.

11:08 a.m. Police were notified about someone getting a suspicious call in which the person on the other end of the line did not say anything but was breathing heavily. Officers took a report.

12:28 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a theft in the 21300 block of Foss Drive.

2:13 p.m. Police were called about a woman causing a disturbance at a food bank in the 2100 block of Curve Court. The woman was taken into custody after officers discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest.

3:06 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist someone with a head injury at a bus stop in the 1400 block of 13th Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:43 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle with slashed tires at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

5:49 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious person taking pictures of children swimming in the Yampa River at Charlie’s Hole.

11:18 p.m. Police were called about someone screaming at a condominium complex in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. When officers arrived, they did not hear or see anyone in distress.

Total incidents: 74

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.