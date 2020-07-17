Heated argument at hot springs: The Record for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Thursday, July 16, 2020

12:31 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped to shoo away a bear from a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a heated political argument at a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:03 a.m. Police received a report of a fight between roommates at a condominium complex in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

11:22 a.m. Police were called about a bike stolen from outside the Yampa River Botanic Park.

12:51 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist a motorcyclist who crashed at mile marker 5 along Routt County Road 33. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

2:47 p.m. Police were called about a bear on the Butcherknife Creek Trail.

3:51 p.m. Police were called about some cash and credit cards allegedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

4:20 p.m. Police were called about a wallet allegedly stolen from a vehicle with its windows down at Yampa and Eighth streets.

4:35 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious person taking picture’s of someone else’s vehicle in the 100 block of Ninth Street.

10:58 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man stumbling around Hilltop Parkway and Tamarack Drive. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 67

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.