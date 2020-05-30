Heat stroke on the Yampa: The Record for Friday, May 29, 2020

Friday, May 29, 2020

11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a trailer full of trash that was scattering debris at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.

11:32 am. Police received a report of a cow and calf moose at East Maple Street and Amethyst Drive.

4:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a campground in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:46 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a woman who suffered a heat stroke along the Yampa River.

5:27 p.m. Deputies received a report of a theft at the marina of Stagecoach Reservoir.

6:29 p.m. A caller notified police of some fraudulent charges the caller noticed on his credit card. The credit card company was able to cancel the charges.

9:59 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries in the 7300 block of Routt County Road 65 near Hayden.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.