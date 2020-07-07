Heart in the wrong place: Steamboat police cite local man for spray-painting hearts around city

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs man received a court summons on Tuesday for allegedly spray-painting hearts around the city.

Police had received multiple reports of criminal mischief in recent days regarding the graffiti, according to Police Chief Cory Christensen. The Combined Law Enforcement Facility, shared by the Police Department and Routt County Sheriff’s Office, was among the targets. Other areas include the Yampa River Core Trail and Steamboat Resort.

“I see more and more (reports) on social media. It seems like it was pretty prolific,” Christensen said.

The suspect is a 26-year-old man whom Christensen described as a longtime Steamboat resident. Officers recognized the man from video surveillance cameras outside the Police Department. They have contacted him in the past, Christensen said.

Officers stopped the man while he was on his bike near Big House Burgers in Curve Plaza. They issued him a court summons on suspicion of defacing property.

People on social media have been discussing a local effort to clean up the graffiti.

