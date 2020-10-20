Hearing gunshots: The Record for Monday, Oct. 19

Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

11:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man in the 3600 block of Tree Haus Drive who said he received information about an unemployment claim he did not file.

12:28 p.m. Officers received a call from a woman who said her package was stolen from a business in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

12:55 p.m. Officers responded to reports of a couple arguing near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Iris Lane.

8:31 p.m. A woman at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Anglers Drive called police to report a suspicious SUV in her driveway. When she approached the car, the driver drove away.

8:40 p.m. Police responded to a verbal argument in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a caller who claimed they heard gunshots in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they found no evidence of gunshots.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 25 calls that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine calls that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

West Routt Fire Department responded to one call for service.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to four calls for service

Yampa Area Fire Department responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.