State border-jumpers can get vaccinated in Colorado — even if no one’s happy about it

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 30: Hundreds of cars lined up for the UCHealth COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in the Coors Field parking lot January 30, 2021. UCHealth partnered with the Governor's office, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Rockies to administer the vaccine over two days to 10,000 people, 70-years and older who pre-registered. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)



In Aspen, a group of 20 Brazilians planned to hang out in a rented vacation home in the picturesque ski town for a few weeks this winter while they got two rounds of coronavirus vaccine.

In Delta County, tucked in the western Colorado mesas, gobs of people from Michigan and Texas have signed up for vaccine appointments — most likely because they were confused and thought they were registering in Delta County, Michigan, or Delta County, Texas.

And in Steamboat Springs, locals are pointing fingers at second-home owners who buzzed into town to collect a shot, concerned that those part-time Routt County residents might have jumped ahead in line.

This all is perfectly fine, according to state officials.

According to the state’s rules, it doesn’t matter what county, state or even country a person lives in when they sign up for a vaccine appointment, as long as they meet the criteria for Colorado’s current phase in the immunization priority list.

Read the full story at The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.