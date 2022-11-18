Sarah Coleman: Welcome to the 4th floor — a guide to aging with grace
Guest column
My good friend coined the term “welcome to the fourth floor” when a person turns 40.
And, it is absolutely fabulous — she nailed it. Think about the fourth floor in general — it has a better view, it is often quieter, it takes a little longer to get there, plus there is usually better light and a soft breeze. Oh, and how could we forget — you get a little bit more fitness just getting there — does it get much better than that?
As we get older, lots of things change. How can we make the most out of the best years of our lives? Here are a few tips to age with grace, plus spend a little time thinking about what really matters.
We often get consumed with what others think and, at the end of the day, ask what matters most to you?
• Live in the moment — use each day as an opportunity to make the most out of it. One day at a time is all we got to be mindful.
• Give yourself some grace — forgive yourself and others.
• Find a group of likeminded people — spend as much time with them as you can. Connection might be the things the saves us all.
• Sleep — the most important recovery tool of them all.
• Stay curious, learn new things, try new hobbies — allow your mind to continue to explore and grow.
• Move every day — Just do it. When in doubt, burpee it out.
• Say thank you and mean it — gratitude unlocks the fullness of life.
• Mental health matters too — Reach out when you need it and try on a positive outlook.
• Wear sunscreen, drink lots of water and eat a balanced diet — we need to protect and nourish all of our body.
• Last, but not least, get outside — spend time in the fresh air every day and feel the sun, count the stars, walk your dog.
And remember, the floors just keep getting better as you age — we can’t wait to see you up here. Remember to be extra grateful this month and pay it forward any chance you get. You never know how your positive actions can change someone’s day.
Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.
