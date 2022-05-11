Sarah Coleman: Travel changes you





In the wise words of Anthony Bourdain, “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life and travel leave marks on you. Most of the time, those marks — on your body or on your heart — are beautiful.”

There is no doubt that travel, no matter how big or how small, no matter how close or how far, changes you. We learn things about ourselves, about our culture, about our footprint.

In return, we learn all of those things and more about others. We discover new foods and new customs, often new expressions or jargon. We are often humbled and are occasionally challenged. We are frequently forced out of our comfort zone and, if lucky, invited into an entirely new family.

So travel often, opt outside, step out of your comfort zone, learn about something new, talk to a stranger, check out a new gym, or simply read about a new place from the comfort of your own armchair.

Travel often — travel is a vehicle to explore things we don’t know. By traveling often (again, no matter how big or how small) we are in constant flux of not being stuck.

Opt outside — travel can be a new outdoor activity to try or to share with a friend. Oftentimes, exploring our own unique backyards are just as rewarding.

Step out of your comfort zone — as the infamous quote says — nothing changes IN your comfort zone. As my friend Bushy says, “No challenge, no change.”

Learn about something new — a new cheese, a new language, a new sport, knot tying, dance moves, art therapy — you get the picture.

Talk to a stranger — even better, try it in a different language. Most of the time, our heads are buried in our phones (guilty) — even just a quick “hello“ can change someone else’s day and yours. Obrigada!

Check out a new gym — or an AA meeting, or a book club, or church service, or whatever floats your boat — the possibilities are endless when you find like-minded people doing something you already love. They quickly become family. A fun tip here — try your new thing at a time you wouldn’t normally.

Read — armchair travel can be just as rewarding as you escape into a different world or culture.

A quick note here — travel doesn’t have to be expensive or outrageous, there are plenty of adventures to be had on a budget or no cost at all.

Say yes to adventure and change your life, your attitude and your headspace. Go leave your mark and make it beautiful. Oh, and send us a picture of you doing burpees in a fun place. Bon voyage!

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.