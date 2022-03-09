Sarah Coleman: Change is in the air, here’s how to embrace it

Those who know me, know how much I love routine. I crave structure. It is truly one of the keys to success regarding health and wellness. To be successful, you must set yourself up with consistency and structure to meet the goals you want.

However, change is the only thing that actually brings progress. How is that for an oxymoron?! We fear change, yet we require it. We like comfort and stability, yet the magic happens outside of the comfort zone. Change is inevitable. Change is constant. If we don’t change, we don’t grow. Benjamin Franklin once said, “When you’re finished changing, you’re finished.”

Change is a funny thing because it can be both really amazing and really challenging. It can bring heartache and pain as well as success and awesomeness.

Here are a few tips to tackle the next big change in your life, whether it’s small or large. No matter what, change is coming — always. We are in the midst of change right now. We have a new season upon us. We have new opportunities to face every day.

Whether this is a change in your job, the loss of someone you love, a new house, a car accident or a new baby, there is always a lesson to be learned. Can we shift our thinking to be, things happen for us, not to us?

1. See the big picture — is there a silver lining or lesson?

2. Humans are adaptable — how can you adapt to your new situation? What opens up?

3. Stay positive — even in darkness, there is light. What is yours?

4. Be kind — you have no idea what change others are battling – how can you pay it forward or hold space for them?

5. Try something small that is new — whether it is a new pose in yoga or taking a different route to work, the small changes will prep you for the big ones.

6. By saying no to something — what does that open up for you to say yes to?

Change isn’t always easy but in the end the growth that has occurred may surprise you. Ask yourself this, how can I be the change I want to see in this world? Stay healthy and happy friends.

And, remember, when life knocks you down, do a burpee. Fall down, get up!

If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. — Maya Angelou

Sarah Coleman is a wellness and recovery coach at Foundry Treatment Center Steamboat Springs, a fitness fanatic, a personal trainer, a CrossFitter, a food connoisseur at Bitchin Kitchin and an outdoor enthusiast everywhere.