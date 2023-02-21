Sarah Coleman: 10 things to boost your mental health right now
For the Steamboat Pilot & Today
Let’s talk about mental health — no really, let’s talk about it more often.
One in four people suffer from some form of mental health issues. Experiencing a mental health problem is often upsetting, confusing and frightening — particularly at first.
If you are feeling unstable, you should know that you are not alone and remember that it is OK to not be OK.
Here are some great tips to help keep your mental health in check.
- Write down three things each day that you are thankful for. Let this list be a daily reminder of the good in your life.
- 2. Value yourself. Talk to yourself like you would a close friend. Treat yourself with kindness and forgiveness. Tell yourself something great about you.
- Create a strong crew. Surround yourself with positive, optimistic people who can provide a strong support system. Find likeminded people who enjoy the same things you do.
- Learn how to deal with stress through exercise, journaling, meditation, quiet time, cell phone free time or a good laugh.
- Talk about it. No, really, talk about it. There are more people out there struggling than you know. Sometimes by sharing your story, it encourages others to as well.
- Spend some time with a furry friend. Time with animals lowers the stress hormone cortisol, and boosts oxytocin, which stimulates feelings of happiness. If you don’t have a pet, hang out with a friend who does or volunteer at a shelter.
- Practice forgiveness for others and for yourself. Sometimes a simple apology sets everything back on the right track. Forgiving someone is another way to reduce your stress and anxiety. Yes, it can be hard to do, but holding onto anger can eventually lead to anxiety and depression and keep you stuck in the past. Give yourself grace — always.
- Do your best to enjoy 15 minutes of sunshine. Don’t forget the sunscreen. Sunlight synthesizes Vitamin D, which experts believe is a mood elevator.
- Plan a trip, a new exercise class, a fun healthy meal, a weekend getaway or a stay-cation. Having something to look forward to can boost your overall happiness for up to eight weeks.
- When in doubt, eat right, move daily, sleep well, smile often, do your burpees, say thank you and reach out because help is always right around the corner. You will be glad you did and so will I.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.