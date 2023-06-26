Monday Medical: Treating vertigo with vestibular goggles

Ever wonder how your body senses where it is in space? Meet the vestibular system, a small but mighty system of interlocking tubes deep in the inner ear that helps with fundamental tasks such as balance and vision stabilization.

“The vestibular system is one of our balance systems,” said Aaron Zagrodnik, a physical therapist with UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs who specializes in vestibular rehabilitation. “It stabilizes our vision so we can keep our eyes fixed on something and move our head. It also gives us feedback on if we’re accelerating and where our head is positioned in relation to gravity.”

Most of the time, you don’t notice it working. But sometimes, things can go awry, leaving you with feelings of dizziness and vertigo.

When that happens, vestibular goggles can help diagnose and even treat issues.

The goggles, which look like a virtual reality set with a few extra wires, are used with the help of a trained physical therapist and are worn in complete darkness.

“The brain is powerful and usually wants to keep our eyes and vision stable,” Zagrodnik said. “Sometimes with a vestibular condition, the brain will cover it up. We can’t observe it unless we remove visual light to see what happens when the eyes are in the dark.”

The goggles attach to a computer that tracks eye movements and other data as the patient turns their head in specific positions. The process can bring on feelings of dizziness, vertigo and seasickness, but those resolve quickly.

One condition that’s commonly detected is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, or B.P.P.V., in which small, crystalline structures of the vestibular system have moved into the semi-circular canal, giving the sensation of moving and spinning even when someone is still. While B.P.P.V. often doesn’t have a clear cause, it’s more common as people age.

Using the goggles, Zagrodnik can diagnosis — and then treat — this issue.

“There are maneuvers we use to guide a person’s head through specific movements to get the crystals to move through the canal and exit,” Zagrodnik said. “Sometimes we can fix the issue in a single visit.”

The treatment is good news to patients, who sometimes have been dealing with the issue for months or years.

“I see quite a few people who have dealt with it for a while,” Zagrodnik said. “Some people think it’s normal to feel dizzy, or like the room is spinning a little as they get older. After the first treatment, most people are very happy because they usually have a pretty significant improvement.”

Vestibular goggles can also help diagnose unilateral or bilateral vestibular dysfunction, in which an organ of the inner ear decreases in function on both sides or decreases in function on one side relative to the other.

“Our brain is like a computer getting information from two inputs,” Zagrodnik said. “When the signals are mismatched, it throws the brain off.”

With this condition, exercises can help restore proper function. Habituation exercises expose the brain to the “error” state over and over until the brain becomes accustomed to it, while adaptation exercises train the brain to work with the system’s decreased function.

“Usually, we use a combination of gaze stabilization exercises, balance exercises and head movement exercises,” Zagrodnik said. “We desensitize the brain or help it figure out how to use the system again.”

Other less common issues that can affect the vestibular system include cervicogenic dizziness, in which there’s a mismatch in signals from receptors in the neck that tell the brain where it is in space, and also issues with cranial nerves.

If you have symptoms of a vestibular system issue, start by seeing your primary care provider. Depending on what’s observed with the vestibular goggles, Zagrodnik may refer patients back to their primary care provider for further evaluation, which can also sometimes lead to a neurologist for further review.

“The vestibular system is smaller than the size of a dime in each ear, but it can wreak havoc and be completely debilitating for people,” Zagrodnik said. “But it’s just as surprising to people how easily we can fix some of these conditions.”

Susan Cunningham writes for UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. She can be reached at cunninghamsbc@gmail.com .