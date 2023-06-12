Monday Medical: Summer safety for kids

Summer can bring long, lazy days, time outdoors and memorable experiences at camp. Summer months can also present unique hazards for kids.

Dr. Dana Fitzgerald, a pediatrician in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, outlines steps for keeping children safe while school is out.

Sun protection

With sunny days and blazing heat, sun protection is a must for kids.

Fitzgerald encourages parents to use sunscreen with at least 30 SPF on their kids, and to reapply often.

“The biggest thing parents forget is that you really need to reapply every couple of hours,” Fitzgerald said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends sunscreen for kids ages six months or older. Younger babies should avoid prolonged exposure to sun.

And don’t forget about sun shirts — they’re a great option for everyone, especially kids who struggle with sunscreen.

Stay hydrated

“Kids need constant reminders to be drinking water,” Fitzgerald said. “By the time they’re thirsty, they’re already on that road to dehydration.”

As a baseline, Fitzgerald recommends kids drink one water bottle in the morning, one in the afternoon, plus more water throughout the day.

“If you’re outside in the sun, you’re going to need a whole lot more than that,” Fitzgerald said.

Dehydration can set in quickly with younger kids, so watch out for symptoms.

“Kids may complain of a headache, or it might seem like they’re getting tired more quickly than usual,” Fitzgerald said. “If that happens, get out of the sun, give them water and give them a chance to rest.”

Water safety

Swimming lessons are recommended for all kids to help prevent accidental drownings. For toddlers and younger kids, Fitzgerald reminds parents that it’s important to always have an eye on them.

“Drowning is not like flailing around, it’s just sinking to the bottom,” she said. “It happens very, very quickly when it comes to those little kids. So, keep a real close eye on them.”

Home alone

Parents of older kids might be wondering if it’s okay to leave their children home alone. Fitzgerald recommends understanding local laws and reaching out to your pediatrician with questions.

“This one is always so hard,” Fitzgerald said. “It really depends on the kid, the family and the situation.”

Indoor safety

If you have young children, you’ve likely childproofed your house. Don’t forget to do the same at other houses where your kids will be this summer.

“Just make sure that when you’re in other family members’ houses, medications and chemicals are out of reach,” Fitzgerald said.

Be bug aware

While Lyme disease isn’t too common in Colorado, it’s helpful to do a good tick check after your kids are in the woods, and carefully remove any ticks you do find. If your child ends up with a fever of 101 or higher, or a rash, see a doctor.

Parents often ask whether DEET is safe to use on kids. Fitzgerald said it can be used for children two months and older at no more than 20 to 30% concentration. If kids are outside for longer periods of time, a lower concentration of 10% is recommended.

Bike safety

Always wear a helmet when riding a bike. For older kids using an e-bike, it’s important to follow the rules of the road and stop at stop signs.

“Be extra careful on trails,” Fitzgerald said. “Kids can whiz by, and there may be little kids and dogs running around.”

Keep moving

It’s recommended that children get at least 60 minutes of exercise each day. That movement doesn’t have to happen all at once and doesn’t have to leave your child drenched in sweat, but it’s important to stay active.

“Studies are showing that sometimes kids are gaining weight throughout the summer because they’re on screens,” Fitzgerald said. “Everyone’s looking forward to getting outside and enjoying the nice weather. I feel like it’s an easy time for everybody to be active.”

Susan Cunningham writes for UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. She can be reached at cunninghamsbc@gmail.com .