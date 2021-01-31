Coloradans 65 and older, teachers will have access to coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 8

Aspen Valley Hospital clinical pharmacist Kelly Atkinson organizes the empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in the command unit trailer set up next to the vaccination tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. To keep track of the empty vials, the pharmacists labeled them with individual numbers. Before the vaccine is diluted, the unused vial of vaccine looks identical to the vials after the doses have been taken out. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Coloradans 65 and older, as well as teachers and child care workers, will have access to the coronavirus vaccine starting on Feb. 8.

Polis, speaking at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver, said it was an “easy call” to move the age group up in line to receive the inoculation.

People ages 65 to 69 were initially in Phase 2 of Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan, set to begin in the spring. They are now in a newly formed Phase 1B.2.

