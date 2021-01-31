Coloradans 65 and older, teachers will have access to coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 8
The governor estimated it will take about two weeks to administer first doses to all educators who want to be vaccinated
The Colorado Sun
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Coloradans 65 and older, as well as teachers and child care workers, will have access to the coronavirus vaccine starting on Feb. 8.
Polis, speaking at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver, said it was an “easy call” to move the age group up in line to receive the inoculation.
People ages 65 to 69 were initially in Phase 2 of Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan, set to begin in the spring. They are now in a newly formed Phase 1B.2.
Read the full article at The Colorado Sun.
