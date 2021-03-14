All Coloradans will have access to coronavirus vaccine by mid-April, governor says

People line up outside the Steamboat Christian Center on March 6, waiting for a chance to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Routt County Public Health's first mass vaccination clinic for those 60 and older. Gov. Jared Polis announced all Coloradans will be eligible for the vaccine by mid-April. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Colorado will move into its next phase of coronavirus vaccine distribution on March 19 — two days ahead of schedule — and that he expects the general public will have access to inoculations by mid-April.

The next phase, Phase 1b.4, includes anyone 50 and older, restaurant workers and many essential workers, like student-facing higher education employees, front-line journalists and manufacturing workers. There are an estimated 2.5 million people in the group.

Polis made the announcement at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver.

The news comes a day after President Joe Biden said Thursday night that all Americans will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by May 1. Polis said he believes the state will be able to beat that goal.

Read the full story at The Colorado Sun .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com .