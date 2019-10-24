Health Partnership kicks off 1st sober events series

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Northwest Colorado Community Health Partnership has launched its first series of Sober Steamboat events.

The series was born from a need for intentionally sober outings.

“What we’re seeing is a large number of people sharing that they are experiencing social isolation,” said Health Partnership Executive Director Stephanie Monahan. “In addition to what we know about substance use disorder and recovery, we believe offering people a safe and sober place to connect will continue to strengthen the fabric of our communities.”

The series kicked off with a trivia night at Freshies and continues with a Foundry 5K on Saturday, Oct. 26; Yoga Flow on Friday, Nov. 1; and ongoing Phoenix workouts.

So far, the series has been going amazing, according to organizer Sarah Coleman.

“We couldn’t believe how many people wanted to be involved,” Coleman said.

“It is nice for those in recovery to still get the social aspect of being out without the pressure of drugs and alcohol,” she said, noting a local culture that can seem overwhelmingly party focused. “It’s nice to be able to offer an alternative but still be fun and engaging.”

The partnership operates its programs with grant funding and forms of local support, with the goal of keeping participation free or low-cost. Coleman notes that going forward, the goal is to host two to three events per month, including a sober Super Bowl, movie nights, bowling, comedy shows, hikes, yoga and more. Participants in the events so far have also supplied ideas for future activities.

If you go Ongoing: Phoenix workouts, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at CrossFit Steamboat, 2645 Jacobs Circle

Saturday, Oct. 26: Foundry 5K, 9 a.m., Soda Creek Elementary School, 220 Park Ave.

Nov. 1: Yoga Flow with Cristen Malia, 6 p.m., Rakta Hot Yoga, 1169 Hilltop Lane, Suite 202A

“As we learn over the next few months how to improve these opportunities for people living in our communities, we will expand beyond Steamboat,” Monahan said.

In addition to its work in Routt County, the Health Partnership also operates in Rio Blanco, Moffat, Jackson and Grand counties to connect people to health and wellness resources, support health care partners as they comply with legislation, share funding, resources, innovative projects and health systems, and provide educational and outreach opportunities.

“We are grateful for our founders and community partners for creating the space to support recovery in this way,” Monahan said.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.