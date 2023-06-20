Health Partnership hosts Lunch and Learn Thursday
The Health Partnership, a nonprofit organization in the Yampa Valley that connects people to health and well-being resources, will host its final virtual Lunch and Learn Wellness event this month at noon Thursday.
Titled “The State of Gender Affirming Health Care and Update about the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center,” the free online lunchtime talk is one of several follow-up learning sessions following the Yampa Valley Wellness Conference in late April. The speaker on Thursday will be Chelsie Holmes, confidential services program director at Advocates of Routt County and board chair of Yampa Valley Pride.
To register in advance for the Zoom-based meeting, go to the Health Partnership home page at TheHealthPartnership.org.
