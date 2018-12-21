STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A head-on collision Friday evening between a truck and an SUV resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Blake White.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Haymaker Golf Course on Colorado Highway 131 in Routt County.

Three people were injured and transferred to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue Chief Mel Stewart said.

Stewart said firefighters had to maneuver seats to get two people out of the vehicles. One person was able to get out of the car on his own.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg.

Colo. 131 was closed for more than two hours after the crash.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Creek Fire Protection District and Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash. A West Routt Fire Protection District ambulance was also staged in Steamboat to respond to emergencies while Steamboat firefighters responded to the crash.

