Head-on collision involving semitrailer: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a hotel in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

10:33 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of trespassing at a business in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

11:06 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a hotel in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

4:34 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a jewelry shop in the 100 block of Eighth Street.

4:51 p.m. Officers were called to assist people involved in a crash with unknown injuries at Walton Creek Road and Village Drive.

8:05 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

8:20 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a head-on collision between a semitrailer and a passenger vehicle at mile marker 145 along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass. The incident temporarily closed both lanes of traffic, and two people were taken to the hospital.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.