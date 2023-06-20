Hazardous strainers reported along Elk River

Multiple hazards have been reported on Elk River by Seedhouse Campground and Marabou Ranch. Fallen trees are stretching the width of the river, letting water pass through but making it difficult and dangerous for boats, kayaks, paddleboards and more to pass.

Initial reports popped up on the Yampa River Updates Facebook page and local angler Johnny Spillane confirmed the hazards, known as strainers, in the Marabou Ranch area.

“There is a channel on river left, just above the (Routt County Road) 44 bridge that has a strainer going most of the way across the river,” Spillane said. “It is a definite hazard.”

According to Spillane, there are more strainers this year than the last few years due to the higher water flows.

Strainers can become dangers because while the water continues to flow through, people and boats can be pinned against the hazard and stuck between the strainer and current.

“The challenging part about this year is with the rains that we have been having,” Spillane said. “The river is changing almost on a daily basis, so it’s almost like a new river every few days.”

Marty Smith, owner of Mountain Sports Kayak School, says when you come across a strainer, you have to be able to maneuver your boat enough to get to the side of the river. The other option would be committing to going over the strainer, if at all possible.

Rafts are less maneuverable and can pop from running over trees and sticks. Smith’s best advice is to “always look downstream.” Above all else, those who recreate in the river need to be alert at all times of their surroundings.

Every spring, Smith and his crew go out before the rivers get too high and cut logs out of Elk River and Fish Creek to prevent too many backups like these. He says the Yampa River is so big and deep when it is high that it does not get hung up nearly as often.

The flows are always changing. Smith encourages river users to continuously check water levels throughout the day.

“You just always want to be looking out when the water is fluctuating throughout the day,” Smith said. “Even if you have done it earlier in the day, it’s the evening when the water is higher and everything starts moving. You just always want to be on point and get out of the river if you need to.”