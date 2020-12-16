Haymaker recognized for 20-year sustainability commitment

Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs was recognized as an Audubon Signature Sanctuary for its 29-year commitment to sustainability.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs has been recognized by Audubon International for 20 years of certification as an Audubon Signature Sanctuary, and it becomes the first course in Colorado to be certified in the program.

“We’re very proud to count Haymaker among our members,” said Audubon International CEO Christine Kane in a news release. “They made environmentally sustainable golf course management an integral part of their operating principles long before it became an accepted option.”

Haymaker, which is owned and operated by the city of Steamboat Springs, joins 92 courses in the world this year to be designated as a Signature Sanctuary. Through participation in this program, Haymaker has been involved in numerous environmental projects, including conserving energy and reducing water use, utilizing integrated pest management techniques, naturalizing areas and managing resources in an environmentally responsible manner.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with this distinguished honor,” said head golf professional Cody Hastens. “Our goal across the course is to provide the best experience possible and that starts from the ground up transcending operations and truly becomes the ethos of everyone who works here.”

To achieve certification in the Signature Sanctuary program, a course must maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas. Recertification occurs every three years.

The 233-acre golf course was designed by nationally acclaimed architect Keith Foster and features at least four sets of tees per hole, playing from 5,059 to 7,308 yards.