Haymaker names new Director of Instruction & Junior Golf

Jimmy Rockelman is the new director of instruction and junior golf at Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs.

The City of Steamboat Springs named Jimmy Rockelman as the director of instruction and junior golf at Haymaker Golf Course, according to a news release on Thursday, May 19.

He has nearly three decades of experience as a PGA teaching professional at Elk River Club in Minnesota, Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and even his own golf academy.

“I was a mountain person stuck in Florida,” Rockelman said. “I do love the ocean, don’t get me wrong. I lived on the ocean, but I’d trade the ocean for the mountains any time.”

Between wanting to relocate from Florida, his kids growing older, and a health issue that gave Rockelman new perspective, he finally sought a job in the mountains, which led him to Steamboat Springs.

“It seems like Haymaker is kind of a jewel to the city,” Rockelman said. “They really value it and it’s kind of one of their prized possessions. It’s an honor to be a part of it. I want to make Haymaker not just known for the golf course, but known for its golf instruction and have people wanting to come to Steamboat for golf instruction.”

Rockelman is excited about the expanded driving range and a potential new indoor facility, which opens up possibilities for instruction.

The previous director of instruction and junior golf, Andrew Donner, made building the junior and youth programs a large priority in recent years and Rockelman hopes to continue that effort.

“I’m blessed to come into a job they’ve done such a nice job building it. All I want to do is take what they’ve done and make it bigger and keep growing.”

Rockelman was at his last position for 11 years and grew the youth program there, which he said is now booming. He believes teaching younger kids secures a future of the game, a belief his own children took to as they grew up playing golf.

Rockelman has worked with industry greats such as Mark Wood, Todd Anderson, Warren Bottke and more.

“Jimmy brings nearly three decades as a PGA teaching professional to the Yampa Valley as well as a passion to help all types of players with their overall enjoyment and growth in the game we all love,” said Head Golf Professional Cody Hasten in the news release. “We’re fortunate to have Jimmy and his knowledge join Haymaker which will immediately benefit players of all ages, especially our junior golfers.”

