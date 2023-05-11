Haymaker Golf Course announces opening date

Haymaker Golf Course has scheduled its opening for May 25, 2023. The driving range will open the week before on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Haymaker Golf Course has announced the official opening day for its 26th year of operation will be Thursday, May 25, with first tee at 7:30 a.m.

In addition, the family friendly practice facility at Haymaker will open a week prior to the course on Wednesday, May 17, with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The practice facility offers a driving range, sand trap, chipping space and a putting green.

The driving range recently underwent a major expansion that added 20 hitting stations, allowing for a larger capacity for clinics and instruction. This winter, Haymaker also added the Fringe Simulator, which can be booked for use as well.

Online reservations have opened for advance booking. Daily rates, season passes and punch cards can be found at HaymakerGolf.com . Starting May 25, the golf shop will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

