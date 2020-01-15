Hayden wrestling fans witness rare result in dual versus Meeker

Hayden High School senior Hunter Planansky gains control of Meeker junior Colby Clatterbaugh during a home dual against Meeker on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — The ultimate tiebreaker. No, it’s not an over-the-top Jason Statham movie, but a rare and intense finish to an extremely close wrestling match.

The 182-pound bout between Hayden High School senior Hunter Planansky and Meeker junior Colby Clatterbaugh on Wednesday, Jan. 15, required an ultimate tiebreaker to decide who was the strongest wrestler.

No matter how that fight finished, Meeker still would have won the night, as they used six open weight classes to rack up a 43-27 victory at Hayden.

Through three periods and three extra time frames, Planansky and Clatterbaugh, both ranked wrestlers, were knotted at three points each.

Keith Villa, who has been officiating wrestling for 21 years, was the referee Wednesday. He said through the 15 years or so the ultimate tiebreaker has existed, he’s seen very few.

Since Clatterbaugh earned the first point in regulation, an escape midway through the second period, he had the choice of which position to be in for the tiebreaker. The Cowboy and his coach decided he would start the final 30 seconds in the down position.

“I was pretty confident. He kind of surprised me with the aggressiveness he rode with,” said Clatterbaugh. “I’d have trouble riding him. (Down) seemed like the better option.”

Hayden senior Hunter Planansky defeated Meeker junior Colby Clatterbaugh via ultimate tiebreaker.

If Clatterbaugh escaped, he would win. If Planansky rode out the 30 seconds with control of his opponent, he would win. While the Meeker grappler nearly broke free in the final seconds, Planansky clung on and earned the victory.

“At the very end, when I had his head and arm, I just stayed there and didn’t try to do anything,” said Planansky. “I’m not going to lose at home.”

Just four days earlier, Clatterbaugh defeated Planansky 3-1 in the 182-pound quarterfinal at the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah.

“We told him he needed to keep a better tempo,” said Hayden head coach Nick Planansky. “He looked real slow in Vernal against him and kind of let Colby wrestle his match. We told him he needs to up the pace of the match. That’s where he was going to shine, keeping the tempo up.”

Hunter earned one of six Tiger wins, although one came in an open weight class.

Junior Kyler Campbell was one point shy of a major as he won the 120-pound match with a 7-0 decision over Meeker freshman Kaden Franklin. At 138 pounds, Hayden junior Wyatt Murphy and Cowboys freshman Connor Blunt engaged in a back-and-forth battle. Blunt came out on top 7-6.

Hayden junior Payton Planansky pinned his 145-pound opponent in four minutes and 37 seconds, while 106-pound Kodi Ingols earned a fall in just 55 seconds. Tiger freshman Cody Hawn showed energy late in his match, but ultimately fell to 160-pound junior Dax Sheridan.

Freshman Sabyn Hager ended the evening with a bang. With 30 seconds left, he was down 2-3. He quickly elected to let his opponent escape, going down 2-4, but a swift takedown tied it up. His move stunned Ty Goedert so much, that Hager got the Cowboys sophomore on his back and earned three points with a near fall in the final seconds.

“That kid, he battled his butt off,” Nick Planansky said. “He couldn’t get the kid turned, he couldn’t do anything with him. I told him to cut him, and he got up, got the kid, took him down, and there wasn’t much time left. That was amazing. There’s a lot of heart there.”

Meeker 43, Hayden 27

106: Kodi Ingols, H, fall Trae Kennedy, M, 0:55.

113: Sabyn Hager, H, dec. Ty Goedert, M, 7-4.

120: Kyler Campbell, H, dec. Kaden Franklin, M, 7-0.

126: Charles Curry, M, over open.

132: Tyson Portwood, M, over open.

138: Connor Blunt, M, dec. Wyatt Murphy, H, 7-6.

145: Payton Planansky, H, fall Elijah Leblanc, M, 4:37.

152: Dagon Dade, M, over open.

160: Dax Sheridan, M, maj. dec. Cody Hawn, H, 21-7.

170: Garrett Salazar, H, over open.

182: Hunter Planansky, H, UTB Colby Clatterbaugh, M, 3-3.

195: Ridge Williams, M, over open.

220: Tanner Musser, M, over open.

HWT: Reese Harvey, M, over open.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.