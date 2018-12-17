Hayden wrestlers take 3rd at West Grand Invitational

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School varsity wrestling team placed third at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 15. The Tigers had seven team members place individually.

Sophomores Kyler Campbell, 106, and Keenan Hayes, 152, each received first in their weight class along with junior Hunter Planansky. Freshman Dylan Zimmerman, 113, took second in his weight class, and sophomore Wyatt Murphy, 132, and senior Hunter Hatcher, 195, placed third in their respective weight classes. Senior Daylon Frentress, 126, also took home fourth place in his weight class.

The Tigers return to action Thursday, Dec. 20, versus Moffat County High School at home.

