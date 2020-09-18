Hayden will play football this fall; Steamboat, Soroco still deciding

Hayden junior Kyler Campbell carries the ball up field during a game against Soroco on Friday, Nov. 1 .

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — The Hayden High School football team will play this fall, according to a news release issued by the school Friday.

The release said the decision was made with the health and safety of the students and athletes in mind.

“While we realize COVID-19 presents a significant health risk, we also understand the impact that this pandemic has had on the mental health of our community,” the release read. “We are willing to make every effort to provide a safe environment by following health recommendations from CDPHE (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment), as well as, CHSAA (Colorado High School Activities Association).”

The first practice will be Thursday/

Steamboat Springs High School and Soroco High School are still in the process of deciding which season they will play football in.

Upon new guidelines and a vote by the Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors Wednesday, Colorado schools now have the choice to play football in Season A in the fall or Season C in the spring. On Thursday, CHSAA released details on what the seasons would look like.

