Hayden volleyball wins, while football falls to Rangely

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As the Hayden High School volleyball and football teams traveled to Rangely to compete in conference matches, just the volleyball team came home with a victory on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Tigers volleyball team won 3-2 after dropping the first set 25-17. Hayden responded with a 25-19 victory before falling again 25-14 in the third. The Tigers forced a fifth set with a 25-10 win in the fourth.

Hayden won out 15-10 to collect its fourth straight conference win.

The girls in orange are now 8-6 overall and 5-4 against 2A Western Slope opponents. They are 41st in the RPI standings with four matches remaining in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the football team suffered its third consecutive loss as they fell 30-12 to Rangely.

The teams were tied at 6-6 after the first quarter, but the Panthers tacked on 10 points in the second to lead 16-6 at the half.

Two more touchdowns ballooned the lead to 30-6 after three. The Tigers added another score in the fourth while holding off the Panthers.

Hayden hosts West Grand for homecoming Friday, Oct. 18, and has two more games after that. The Tigers’ 2-4 overall record and 1-3 conference record puts them in 33rd in the 8-man RPI standings.

Friday, Oct. 11

Hayden 3, Rangely 2

H 17 25 14 25 15 — 3

R 25 19 25 20 10 — 2

Aug. 27: at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 Sept. 6-7: Rangely Tournament

Rangely Tournament Sept. 14: at Hotchkiss, L 3-1

at Hotchkiss, L 3-1 Sept. 19: vs. Meeker, L 3-0.

vs. Meeker, L 3-0. Sept. 20: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 27: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 28: vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1

vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1 Oct. 3: vs. Soroco, W 3-2

vs. Soroco, W 3-2 Oct. 4: at DeBeque, W 3-1

at DeBeque, W 3-1 Oct. 11: at Rangely, W 3-2

at Rangely, W 3-2 Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 6 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 6 p.m. Oct. 19: vs. Baggs, 2 p.m.

vs. Baggs, 2 p.m. Oct. 25: at Paonia, 5 p.m.

at Paonia, 5 p.m. Oct. 26: at Caprock, 2 p.m.

Rangely 30, Hayden 12

H 6 0 0 6 — 12

R 6 10 14 0 — 30

Sept. 7: at Justice, W 68-6.

at Justice, W 68-6. Sept. 13: vs. Simla, L 20-16.

vs. Simla, L 20-16. Sept. 20: at Gilpin, W 36-28

at Gilpin, W 36-28 Sept. 27: vs. Plateau Valley, L 20-18

vs. Plateau Valley, L 20-18 Oct. 4: at Vail Christian, L 54-16

at Vail Christian, L 54-16 Oct. 11: at Rangely, L 30-12

at Rangely, L 30-12 Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 7 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 7 p.m. Oct. 26: at Denver Christian, 1 p.m.

at Denver Christian, 1 p.m. Nov. 1: vs. Soroco, 7 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.