Hayden volleyball falls flat against West Grand

Hayden junior Leah Carrouth bats the ball over the net during the homecoming game against West Grand Friday, Oct. 18,at Hayden High School.

Shelby Reardon

HAYDEN — The West Grand volleyball team arrived in Hayden with a dominant 14-2 record. Hayden High School went into the game with a four-game win streak.

Hailee Smith was frustrated. She threw her hands up, as she witnessed the second straight ball get called in that she thought was out.

The points were in the middle of a nine-point run by West Grand to take a lead in the third set. Surging ahead, the Mustangs won 3-0 on Friday, Oct. 18, against Hayden High School.

“It’s frustrating when you get slammed on point after point,” Smith said. “I felt, tonight we gave up. It was hard to watch and hard to play. That’s something we need to work on and it showed tonight.”

The loss snapped Hayden’s four-game winning streak, but brought the Mustangs’ record to 15-2.

Ahead of the run, Hayden led 12-7, trying to force a forth set after the Mustangs won the first two. With Piper Jo Jones at the service line, the Tigers came back within two points, but that was as close as they got in the 25-19 set loss.

“We were really flat-footed,” Hayden head coach Lexi Cyphers said. “Serve receive aside, we were really flat-footed, low energy on the court and overall, the low energy is what killed us.”

If the first set was a line, it would be zig zag. West Grand earned a point, then Hayden earned a point. West Grand earned a point, then Hayden earned a point. It went on like that until the scoreboard read 15 all.

Hayden senior Alex Camilletti punches the ball into an opposing block during the homecoming game against West Grand Friday, Oct. 18, at Hayden High School.

Shelby Reardon

Three straight scores from the Tigers gave them the biggest advantage of the evening and forced a Mustangs timeout. The lead got Hayden close to a win, but not all the way there, as West Grand crawled back to tie the game at 21.

A strong serve from Tigers senior Joey Deckler got her team one more point, but the Mustangs prevailed, winning 25-22.

Like the opening frame, Hayden led at one point in the second and third.

“It’s really hard when you’re watching the court and some want it and others don’t and everybody notices,” Cyphers said. “That makes it difficult to keep playing. Overall tonight, they made a choice and that choice led to a loss.”

West Grand 3, Hayden 0

WG 25 25 25 — 3

H 22 17 19 — 0

Aug. 27: at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 Sept. 6-7: Rangely Tournament

Rangely Tournament Sept. 14: at Hotchkiss, L 3-1

at Hotchkiss, L 3-1 Sept. 19: vs. Meeker, L 3-0.

vs. Meeker, L 3-0. Sept. 20: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 27: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 28: vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1

vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1 Oct. 3: vs. Soroco, W 3-2

vs. Soroco, W 3-2 Oct. 4: at DeBeque, W 3-1

at DeBeque, W 3-1 Oct. 11: at Rangely, W 3-2

at Rangely, W 3-2 Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, L 3-0

vs. West Grand, L 3-0 Oct. 19: vs. Baggs, 2 p.m.

vs. Baggs, 2 p.m. Oct. 25: at Paonia, 5 p.m.

at Paonia, 5 p.m. Oct. 26: at Caprock, 2 p.m.

