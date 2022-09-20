Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets
Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play.
The girls will be back home on Friday, Sept. 23, for a match against Grand Valley.
They defeated Grand Valley 2-0 to open the season at a tournament in August, and look to repeat to start a two-game win streak.
Hayden 3, North Park 0
H: 25 25 25
NP: 21 15 21
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.