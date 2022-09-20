Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets

Hayden volleyball junior Emily Rajzer connects with the ball against Moffat County on Sept. 13, 2022. The Tigers bounced back from the Moffat County loss with a win against North Park in straight sets on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play.

The girls will be back home on Friday, Sept. 23, for a match against Grand Valley.

They defeated Grand Valley 2-0 to open the season at a tournament in August, and look to repeat to start a two-game win streak.

Hayden 3, North Park 0

H: 25 25 25

NP: 21 15 21

