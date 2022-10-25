Hayden volleyball defeats Caprock Academy in straight sets

Hayden volleyball junior Emily Rajzer connects with the ball against Moffat County on Sept. 13, 2022. Coming off a win against Caprock Academy on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Tigers will close out the regular season with games against Soroco and Olathe.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Hitting the road one last time in the regular season, Hayden volleyball traveled to Grand Junction for a match against Caprock Academy on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Tigers had a handle on all three sets, winning the match 3-0 and capping it with a 25-14 third set. The team improved to 12-7 overall this year and sits sixth in the league standings with an 8-4 record.

The Tigers will look to finish the year strong with just two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The first will come at home against Soroco on Friday, Oct. 28, and the second on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Hayden against Olathe.

Hayden 3, Caprock Academy 0

H: 25 25 25

CA: 20 18 14

