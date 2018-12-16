Hayden Town Council to consider replacements for vacant position

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden Town Council will be choosing a new council member because current member Charles Forest is moving to take a job in Grand Junction. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider the candidates.

Four residents have applied for the position, and they have varied backgrounds.

Gaylon Kent works as a night auditor at the La Quinta hotel in Steamboat Springs, and during the November election, he was was a Libertarian candidate for a seat in the United States Congress. He was defeated in the election.

Candidate Shannon Fatjo currently works as a social worker for Moffat County.

The senior vice president of operations at Yampa Valley Bank, Lori Pierre, is applying, as is Routt Couny native Emily Meek. She is a certified public accountant and moved to Hayden in 2016.

"The council wants to make sure whoever they appoint is integrated in the community and has the shared vision for where Hayden is going," Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said.

Hayden Mayor Tim Redmond was pleased to see the council had good candidates to choose from. "I'm happy someone is happy to step up to the plate," Redmond said.

