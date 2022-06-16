Hayden summer concert series to premiere Saturday

The Morningside String Band formed in 2019 and will be performing an eclectic setlist of synth, reggae and blues at the Hayden Granary to kick off a summer concert series on Saturday, June 18.

Morningside String Band/Courtesy photo

A new summer concert series spearheaded by Yampa Valley Entertainment will begin with a performance by the Morningside String Band from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Hayden Granary.

This show will be free of charge, but attendees are welcome to make donations, said Nick LaGorga, owner of Yampa Valley Entertainment.

LaGorga said he was thrilled to be adding to the summer music scene in Hayden. After a successful winter concert series earlier this year, La Gorga wanted to maintain that momentum.

“So many people were just so appreciative of all the efforts that we had all put into it,” he said. “I really just wanted to extend what people are enjoying so much.”

The Yampa Valley Brewing Company and the Granary have put on other live shows in Hayden before, and Strings Music Festival has sent their concert truck to the community. LaGorga said that this series will fit right in with these existing performances.

“Whenever we have events here, we don’t have to leave town,” he said. “I just want to add to what the brewery and the Granary and Strings have already been doing here in our community.”

The Morningside String Band will kick off the summer concerts with a performance on Saturday. Morningside guitarist Craig Thornhill said he was excited to participate in the series, and thought it was fantastic that more live music was coming to Hayden.

“I feel that that’s awesome and needed,” Thornhill said. “We’re very much looking forward to getting to come over there and play.”

While Morningside String Band has played their bluegrass, reggae, Americana and blues inspired sounds at the Granary before, this is their first time headlining the Saturday night slot.

Thornhill said they would be playing a mixture of originals and covers this weekend.

“There will also be a few tunes that have some different kinds of synth jams and things going on,” he added. “It should be a fun mix.”

Thornhill explained that most of the band members have been performing in Steamboat for the past 10 to 20 years. Thornhill plays acoustic guitar, Paul Geppert is on mandolin and electric guitar, Tim Cunningham plays upright bass and Courtney La Zier is also on electric guitar.

“It’s really a group of folks that have been playing music locally for a long time,” Thornhill said.

LaGorga said that there will be at least four concerts this summer, with potentially two additional performances in the works. Most of the gigs will be at the Hayden Granary, but LaGorga said he hopes to have outdoor concerts as well.

The summer lineup includes Ruckus Squad on Aug. 13 and a singer-songwriter competition on August 30.

“It’s gonna be a fun production,” LaGorga said about the competition. “We’re gonna have some judges there. We’re gonna let the audience vote based on the performances and then someone’s gonna win a cash prize.”

He said the competition would be reminiscent of “American Idol” and other singing competition shows.

“I just tried to bring a different type of entertainment,” LaGorga added.

Thornill agreed that shaking up the Hayden music scene will be beneficial for the community.

“I’m super stoked that Hayden’s got some unique things going on over there, too,” Thornhill said.

LaGorga said that he hopes these concerts will be a way for residents to unwind and hear more local musicians.

“We just encourage people to come out and enjoy the shows,” LaGorga said. “We’ve all kind of been dealing with all the world’s situations for so long now.”

“We just want to see everyone,” he added. “The more people that we get to come out, the better it is for everybody.”

