Hayden starting flooding recovery efforts with meeting for those impacted Thursday

Swelled by spring runoff, Dry Creek causes flooding in Hayden early Thursday morning, April 13, 2023. This photo was taken from the walking bridge just off of Sixth Street.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden is starting the process of flood recovery for those impacted by last week’s high water that may need long-term assistance by holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Hayden Town Hall.

Town Manager Mathew Mendisco said the goal of the meeting is to get an assessment of the damage residents have experienced and start moving toward recovery. Residents who have been victims of flooding and their families are asked to attend the meeting.

Mendisco said he has several ideas of how they can support residents impacted, many of whom did not have flood insurance. He anticipates there will be more flood recovery focused meetings in the future.