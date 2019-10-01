Hayden, Soroco volleyball ready for rivalry game

The Hayden volleyball team celebrates a block in a game against Meeker on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Hayden High School.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After suffering a close 3-2 loss to Vail Christian on Friday, Sept. 27, the Hayden High School volleyball team defeated Plateau Valley 3-1 the next day.

Hayden played hard against Vail Christian, winning the opening set 25-21. They fell 25-13 in the second stanza, but battled in an extra long third set that resulted in a 30-28 victory for the Tigers. The Saints forced a fifth frame with a 25-21 fourth set win. Hayden couldn’t close out the night, dropping the fifth set 15-6.

The next day, Hayden hit the road again to Plateau Valley. Despite a slow start that let the Cowboys take set one 25-18, the Tigers won the next three 25-17, 25-19, 25-12.

The Tigers are gearing up for a huge rivalry game at home on Thursday, Oct. 3, when they’ll host the Soroco Rams at 5 p.m.

While Hayden is 4-6, Soroco is 7-5. The Tigers are 1-4 against Western Slope teams, while the Rams are 3-2.

Soroco has won the last eight regular season matchups between the teams, including a 3-0 and 3-2 win last fall. The last time Hayden emerged victorious over the region rival was a playoff game in 2014, when the Tigers swept the Rams 3-0.

Soroco spent Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Simla Tournament, where they dropped all three games. The Rams lost 3-1 to Ignacio and Simla before being swept by Dayspring Christian Academy.

Aug. 27: at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 Sept. 6-7: Rangely Tournament

Rangely Tournament Sept. 14: at Hotchkiss, L 3-1

at Hotchkiss, L 3-1 Sept. 19: vs. Meeker, L 3-0.

vs. Meeker, L 3-0. Sept. 20: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 27: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 28: vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1

vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1 Oct. 3: vs. Soroco, 6:30 p.m

vs. Soroco, 6:30 p.m Oct. 4: at DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.

at DeBeque, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11: at Rangely, 5 p.m.

at Rangely, 5 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 6 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 6 p.m. Oct. 19: vs. Baggs, 2 p.m.

vs. Baggs, 2 p.m. Oct. 25: at Paonia, 5 p.m.

at Paonia, 5 p.m. Oct. 26: at Caprock, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Vail Christian 3, Hayden 2

H 25 13 30 21 6 — 2

VC 21 25 28 25 15 — 3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Hayden 3, Plateau Valley 1

H 18 25 25 25 — 3

PV 25 17 19 12 — 1

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden

at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley

at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss

vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia

vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Saturday, Sept. 28

Simla Tournament

Ignacio 3, Soroco 1

SO 12 25 23 23 — 1

I 25 22 25 25 — 3

Simla 3, Soroco 1

SO 25 21 19 14 — 1

S 22 25 25 25 — 3

Dayspring Christian Academy 3, Soroco 0

SO 23 15 21 — 0

DCA 25 25 25 — 3

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.