Hayden, Soroco volleyball ready for rivalry game
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After suffering a close 3-2 loss to Vail Christian on Friday, Sept. 27, the Hayden High School volleyball team defeated Plateau Valley 3-1 the next day.
Hayden played hard against Vail Christian, winning the opening set 25-21. They fell 25-13 in the second stanza, but battled in an extra long third set that resulted in a 30-28 victory for the Tigers. The Saints forced a fifth frame with a 25-21 fourth set win. Hayden couldn’t close out the night, dropping the fifth set 15-6.
The next day, Hayden hit the road again to Plateau Valley. Despite a slow start that let the Cowboys take set one 25-18, the Tigers won the next three 25-17, 25-19, 25-12.
The Tigers are gearing up for a huge rivalry game at home on Thursday, Oct. 3, when they’ll host the Soroco Rams at 5 p.m.
While Hayden is 4-6, Soroco is 7-5. The Tigers are 1-4 against Western Slope teams, while the Rams are 3-2.
Soroco has won the last eight regular season matchups between the teams, including a 3-0 and 3-2 win last fall. The last time Hayden emerged victorious over the region rival was a playoff game in 2014, when the Tigers swept the Rams 3-0.
Soroco spent Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Simla Tournament, where they dropped all three games. The Rams lost 3-1 to Ignacio and Simla before being swept by Dayspring Christian Academy.Hayden volleyball schedule
- Aug. 27: at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23
- Sept. 6-7: Rangely Tournament
- Sept. 14: at Hotchkiss, L 3-1
- Sept. 19: vs. Meeker, L 3-0.
- Sept. 20: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0
- Sept. 27: at Vail Christian, L 3-2
- Sept. 28: vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1
- Oct. 3: vs. Soroco, 6:30 p.m
- Oct. 4: at DeBeque, 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11: at Rangely, 5 p.m.
- Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 6 p.m.
- Oct. 19: vs. Baggs, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25: at Paonia, 5 p.m.
- Oct. 26: at Caprock, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Vail Christian 3, Hayden 2
H 25 13 30 21 6 — 2
VC 21 25 28 25 15 — 3
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hayden 3, Plateau Valley 1
H 18 25 25 25 — 3
PV 25 17 19 12 — 1
- Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1
- Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0
- Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0
- Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0
- Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2
- Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1
- Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0
- Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0
- Oct. 3: at Hayden
- Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley
- Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss
- Oct. 12: vs. Paonia
- Oct. 18: at Rangely
- Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County
- Oct. 25: vs. West Grand
- Oct. 26: vs. Meeker
Saturday, Sept. 28
Simla Tournament
Ignacio 3, Soroco 1
SO 12 25 23 23 — 1
I 25 22 25 25 — 3
Simla 3, Soroco 1
SO 25 21 19 14 — 1
S 22 25 25 25 — 3
Dayspring Christian Academy 3, Soroco 0
SO 23 15 21 — 0
DCA 25 25 25 — 3
