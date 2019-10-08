Hayden, Soroco volleyball earn weekend wins over conference opponents

The Hayden and Soroco volleyball teams meet at the net following a conference match on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In a pair of conference matchups, both the Soroco High School and Hayden High School volleyball teams came away with wins Friday, Oct. 4.

Soroco squared off with Plateau Valley on the road, coming home with a 3-0 sweep. The Rams won a tight first set 26-24, but the second stanza fell more quickly in Soroco’s favor at 25-15. The Rams sealed the deal with a 25-20 set-three victory.

Soroco is now 8-6, including 4-3 against conference opponents. The team is 34th in the RPI standings.

Hayden traveled to De Beque and won the opening set 26-24 and the second in more dominant fashion at 25-17.

The Dragons forced a fourth set with a 25-15 win in set three, but the Tigers won out in the fourth, 25-21.

Hayden is 7-6 overall and 4-4 against 2A Western Slope opponents. The Tigers are 41st in the RPI standings.

Friday, Oct. 4

Soroco 3, Plateau Valley 0

SO 26 25 25 — 3

PV 24 15 20 — 0

Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1

1st at home tournament: W vs. Ridgway 3-1, W vs. Nucla 3-0, W vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0

at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, W 3-0

vs. DeBeque, W 3-0 Sept. 14: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 17: vs. North Park, 3-1

vs. North Park, 3-1 Sept. 20: vs. Caprock, 3-0

vs. Caprock, 3-0 Sept. 28: Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0

Simla Tournament: L vs. Ignacio 3-1, L vs. Simla 3-1, L vs. Dayspring Christian Academy 3-0 Oct. 3: at Hayden, L 3-2

at Hayden, L 3-2 Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley, W 3-0

at Plateau Valley, W 3-0 Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss

vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia

vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely

at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County

vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand

vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Hayden 3, De Beque 1

H 26 25 15 25 — 3

DB 24 17 25 21 — 1

Aug. 27: at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23

at Moffat County, W 17-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23 Sept. 6-7: Rangely Tournament

Rangely Tournament Sept. 14: at Hotchkiss, L 3-1

at Hotchkiss, L 3-1 Sept. 19: vs. Meeker, L 3-0.

vs. Meeker, L 3-0. Sept. 20: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0

at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 27: at Vail Christian, L 3-2

at Vail Christian, L 3-2 Sept. 28: vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1

vs. Plateau Valley, W 3-1 Oct. 3: vs. Soroco, W 3-2

vs. Soroco, W 3-2 Oct. 4: at DeBeque, W 3-1

at DeBeque, W 3-1 Oct. 11: at Rangely, 5 p.m.

at Rangely, 5 p.m. Oct. 18: vs. West Grand, 6 p.m.

vs. West Grand, 6 p.m. Oct. 19: vs. Baggs, 2 p.m.

vs. Baggs, 2 p.m. Oct. 25: at Paonia, 5 p.m.

at Paonia, 5 p.m. Oct. 26: at Caprock, 2 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.