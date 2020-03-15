Hayden schools to close for week following spring break

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden School District, which is on spring break this week, made the decision to remain closed for an additional week, with plans to reopen Monday, March 30.

Every other district and private school in Routt County will be closed for those same two weeks due precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After thoughtful discussion, the Board of Education and I determined that our district will close for an additional week after spring break in an effort to keep our entire community healthy,” wrote Superintendent Christy Sinner. “Since this is an evolving situation, we will be evaluating whether or not this timeline will need to be extended. The Routt County Office of Emergency Management is working with community partners to build a support system for our residents in these trying times.”

In a letter to parents, Sinner also reported that distant learning options will be discussed and organized by district staff the week of March 23 and the district is awaiting guidance from state and federal agencies on providing breakfast and lunch during the closure.

All non-school related events scheduled to take place in the facilities are also cancelled.