Hayden schools to close for week following spring break
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden School District, which is on spring break this week, made the decision to remain closed for an additional week, with plans to reopen Monday, March 30.
Every other district and private school in Routt County will be closed for those same two weeks due precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After thoughtful discussion, the Board of Education and I determined that our district will close for an additional week after spring break in an effort to keep our entire community healthy,” wrote Superintendent Christy Sinner. “Since this is an evolving situation, we will be evaluating whether or not this timeline will need to be extended. The Routt County Office of Emergency Management is working with community partners to build a support system for our residents in these trying times.”
In a letter to parents, Sinner also reported that distant learning options will be discussed and organized by district staff the week of March 23 and the district is awaiting guidance from state and federal agencies on providing breakfast and lunch during the closure.
All non-school related events scheduled to take place in the facilities are also cancelled.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.
