Hayden School District selects new superintendent in unanimous decision

Eric Owen has been selected to become the next superintendent of Hayden Valley Schools, according to a district news release issued on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Hayden School District/Courtesy photo

On Friday, April 21, the Hayden school board picked Eric Owen of Colorado Springs to become the next superintendent of Hayden Valley Schools, replacing Superintendent Christy Sinner, who is scheduled to retire in June.

According to a district news release, the school board was unanimous in its decision and will vote on a contract for Owen during its meeting on May 8, pending successful contract negotiations and a final background check. With that, the hope is for him to assume the superintendent’s duties on July 1.

The release said Owen has served as a principal for over 15 years, was strongly recommended by the interview committees for his collaborative approach, support of the strategic plan and his passion for ensuring Hayden’s students are the primary focus of the district.

“Our retiring Superintendent Dr. Christy Sinner has set the stage for an energetic leader to bring our students and district to a whole new level of success,” Board President Tammie Delaney said in the release. “Mr. Owen’s excellent communication skills along with his innovative and collaborative approach is exciting for our district.”

Owen has worked in education for 23 years and is currently the principal at Mountainside Elementary School in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, where he has served in that capacity for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as an elementary principal at Summit Elementary in Woodland Park School District Re-2 and served as an assistant principal at both elementary and high school levels.