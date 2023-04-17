Hayden School District invites the community to meet superintendent finalists

The Hayden School District invites community members to meet the two finalists for the open superintendent position.

Hayden School District/Courtesy photo

The Hayden School District has narrowed its search for a superintendent down to two finalists: Troy Damman and Eric Owen. Both candidates will visit Hayden Thursday, April 20, and Friday, April 21.

As part of the selection process, the two finalists will spend a “Day in the District” alongside the board of education members. This includes a tour of Hayden and the surrounding area with town officials, a tour of Hayden Valley Schools with the staff leadership team, a lunch in the cafeteria with students, a ‘meet and greet’ session with students followed by an afternoon ‘meet and greet’ for school staff.

The district invites families, parents and community members to come meet the finalists at the community meet and greet from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday in the Hayden Valley Schools Commons.

Then, the board of education and a hiring committee, consisting of staff and community members, will interview the candidates on Friday. This meeting is open to the public. The board intends to select a candidate at a special meeting at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 23, and anticipates a start date of July 1 for the position.

Damman is currently the superintendent in Erie/Galesburg and previously served as the superintendent at Waconda Schools, and Republic County Schools for a total of 13 years. Damman also has experience as an athletic director and elementary and high school principal for eight years. He has worked in both large and small school districts for a total of 36 years in education.

Eric Owen has a 23-year career in education and is currently the principal at Mountainside Elementary School in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, where he has served in that capacity for the past 10 years. Prior to that, he worked as an elementary principal at Summit Elementary in Woodland Park School District Re-2 in addition to serving as an assistant principal at both elementary and high school levels.