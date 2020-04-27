Hayden school construction shut down after worker tests positive for COVID-19
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Construction at the site of the new pre-K through 12th-grade school in Hayden has been temporarily suspended after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to Josh Vogt, NV5 senior project manager.
Vogt said the worker was on site last week. The general contractor, Adolfson and Peterson, has a cleaning crew scheduled to start sanitizing the construction site Tuesday, Vogt said.
Last week, Superintendent Christy Sinner announced that construction delays would keep the new school from opening in fall 2020 as originally planned. She said the delays were due primarily to COVID-19-related restrictions and supply chain issues.
No additional information is available at this time.
To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.
