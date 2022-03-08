Hayden School Board appoints former board member to vacant seat

Students gather around the front doors of the Hayden Valley Schools before they opened on the first day of school.

Former school board member Jody Camilletti will return to the Hayden School Board after the board unanimously approved her appointment on Monday, March 7.

Camilletti, who last served on the board from 1999 to 2007, was selected after the board interviewed six candidates as a group during the meeting before discussing their thoughts on what each candidate may bring to the board.

“I have to say, each one of those candidates we talked about tonight could certainly serve in this role,” said board president Tammie Delaney.

The seat became vacant when Kevin Kleckler resigned his position on the board in January.

In a vote to pick preferred candidates, Camilletti and Sharon Johnson, Hayden’s town clerk, each received four votes. Rounding out the top three was Aden Morrison, who served on the board until losing reelection last November.

Having some sort of experience on the board was an important consideration for board members and gave both Camilletti and Morrison an edge. But Johnson’s familiarity with these types of board meetings because of her work with the town was also seen as an asset.

“I could make strong arguments for any of those three,” Delaney said.

Board member Alicia Doolin said they had received several comments from the public with both Camilletti and Johnson having community support.

Board member Ryan Wattles said he saw great attributes in all three, but that Camilletti would be a strong advocate for the school.

“If we’re looking for a strong advocate for the school, I would be looking for the loudest voice, and to me that’s (Camilletti),” Wattles said. If we really want to change the dynamic between the community and the school, I think it would be better to get a loud voice out there — one that’s going to hold us accountable, being the board, and hold (Superintendent Christy) Sinner accountable.”

Board member Kevin Lind agreed on that point, and the board unanimously voted to add Camilletti to the board, starting with their next meeting scheduled for Monday, March 14.

A seventh candidate applied but was unable to make Monday’s interview, so the board, feeling that there were already several good options, voted unanimously not to consider the candidate.

