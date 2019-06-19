Hayden Reader of the Week: Alijah Wallace

Hayden Public Library kicks off the Summer Reading Program with the first Reader of the Week, three-year-old Alijah Wallace. His parents are Camie and Jimmy Wallace. Alijah has three sisters: Mya, 19; Lily, 17, and Maliah, 6. His best friend is his cousin Eve. The family has two dogs: Midget and Teddy; and one cat named Aggie.

Alijah’s favorite colors are red and blue, and his favorite foods are corndogs and peas. His favorite movie is “Tarzan,” and TV show is “Super Wings.” He wants to be a firefighter when he grows up. His favorite books are “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, what do you see?” by Bill Martin, Jr. His favorite sport is shooting basketballs. In his free time, he rides his bike and jumps on the trampoline.

His sister Maliah received a “Make a Wish” and so the family will be traveling to Disney World in July. When asked if he had any advice for other kids about reading he said, “I like books! Big Dinosaur books!” Alijah said he felt “excited” after learning he was the Reader of the Week.