Hayden ranch honored, STR tax pass: Most-read stories this week at SteamboatPilot.com

The Blake Ranch just north of Hayden was honored this year as part of the Colorado Centennial Farms and Ranches program. The ranch has been a working agricultural operation and in the Blake family since 1905.

Holly Blake/Courtesy photo

1. Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake

A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday.

U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Lynn Lockwood told the Post Independent on Wednesday that the video, which was actually recorded in 2017, is under investigation by authorities.

2. ‘Like getting my life back’: Steamboat’s SOSI performing lumbar spine surgery as part of FDA study

Craig resident Donnie Kendall was the first patient of a planned 20 people to undergo the procedure in Steamboat, and SOSI is the only location in Colorado out of 15 study sites across the country participating in implanting the new device. A study control group of fusion procedures is taking place in Denver.

3. Remains found in North Routt after Rainbow Gathering identified as missing Iowa man

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Routt County Coroner’s Office identified the human remains found in north Routt County in early September as those of a missing 31-year-old man from Iowa.

Jacob Cyr of Council Bluffs was reported missing in August by his family after he didn’t return home from the Rainbow Gathering, which took place in Adams Park north of Hayden.

4. Steamboat voters favor STR tax by a wide margin

The proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs passed on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“I think it shows the community stepped up, and it proves that they value our working locals,” said Andrew Beckler, a spokesperson for House Our Community, the nonprofit group that was created to support the passage of 2A.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert talks with a reporter after she met with Routt County commissioners during a meeting to exchange ideas and find common ground on a number of key issues.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

5. We spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.

When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term.

That’s because 44% of active registered voters in Boebert’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District, which stretches across the Western Slope into Pueblo and southern Colorado, are unaffiliated, while 31% are Republicans and 24% are Democrats.

6. Steamboat approves Mountain Area Master Plan, but people say it’s missing skier drop-off

The Mountain Area Master Plan envisions numerous changes at the base of Steamboat Resort including plans for a modernized Gondola Transit Center.

The city planning department encouraged public input prior to City Council’s 6-1 vote to approve the plan on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and one of the lingering criticisms centers on a lack of designated skier drop-off and pickup areas.

7. Former dairy operation near Hayden honored as Centennial Ranch

Six generations of Blake relatives — including Holly’s 1-year-old granddaughter, Ryleigh, and 4-year-old grandson, S.J. — have lived and worked on the original 166-acre ranch since 1905. The family raised dairy cattle from 1906 to 1971, stopping when the milk truck would no longer drive out for collection, Holly Blake said. She believes the ranch may have been the last working dairy operation in Routt County to sell milk into a wider dairy distribution system. The family now grows timothy and alfalfa hay along County Road 76.

Macy Pyles, who plays the lead guitarist in the Steamboat Springs High School production of Rock of Ages, rocks the house during a rehearsal for this week’s performances on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Saturday at the high school, which is located at 45 East Maple Street. Tickets are available at the high school.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

8. PHOTOS: Steamboat Springs High School students rocking the ‘80s in show for the ages

The crew and actors believe that the lights and songs of the 1980s will light up a lot more than the stage when “Rock of Ages” opened Thursday, Nov. 10, with more shows at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

9. Both sides speak out in large-scale Routt County identity theft case

Movses Mikaelyan faces 96 felony counts of fraud, among other charges including cybercrime and identity theft, and adjudicating the case could require intense scrutiny of evidence and witness testimony. The case is still in its early stages, and the investigation is ongoing. Both Mikaelyan and the alleged victim, Albert Deeds, said they have been instructed by legal counsel not to discuss specifics of the case, but they were willing to share some of their general thoughts.

Meghan Lukens, a candidate for Colorado House of Representatives, smiles after learning that she held a lead over Savannah Wolfson in the race for House District 26 while attending a Democratic watch party at the Otto Pint, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

10. UPDATED: Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes

Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining in Rio Blanco and Moffat counties. Lukens was leading the race 18,940 to 15,779 votes late Tuesday, a lead of more than 3,100 votes.